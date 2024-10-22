Gear4Music: York musical instrument retailer announces ‘good progress’ as firm returns to revenue growth
The announcement comes after the firm said last November that it had taken “decisive action” to return to profitable growth and reduce its debts, which included reducing staffing numbers by 20 per cent in the year.
In its latest trading update, the group said it expected to post gross profit of £16.5m for the six months ending September 30, a slight drop from the £17m it posted for the same period last year.
The company reported that it had returned to revenue growth in the second quarter of the year, with an increase of one per cent. This, however, came against a one per cent drop in total revenue to £61.7m for the six months ending September 30.
The company also reduced its net debt by £3.6m to £14.5m during the period.
Gear4music's executive chair, Andrew Wass, said: "We are pleased to report good progress in executing the Growth strategy we announced in June, with a return to growth in FY25 Q2 and further growth momentum during October trading to date.
“We are also pleased to have further reduced our Net Debt, and improved our overall profitability compared with the same period last year.”
The company said its positive performance had come despite initial challenges posed by the rollout of a new AI-based market system during the first half of the financial year, which it said temporarily increased marketing costs and impacted sales.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.