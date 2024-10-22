Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes after the firm said last November that it had taken “decisive action” to return to profitable growth and reduce its debts, which included reducing staffing numbers by 20 per cent in the year.

In its latest trading update, the group said it expected to post gross profit of £16.5m for the six months ending September 30, a slight drop from the £17m it posted for the same period last year.

The company reported that it had returned to revenue growth in the second quarter of the year, with an increase of one per cent. This, however, came against a one per cent drop in total revenue to £61.7m for the six months ending September 30.

Andrew Wass, executive chair, of Gear4Music. Photo by Russell Sach.

The company also reduced its net debt by £3.6m to £14.5m during the period.

Gear4music's executive chair, Andrew Wass, said: "We are pleased to report good progress in executing the Growth strategy we announced in June, with a return to growth in FY25 Q2 and further growth momentum during October trading to date.

“We are also pleased to have further reduced our Net Debt, and improved our overall profitability compared with the same period last year.”

