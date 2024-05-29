General Election 2024: CBI reveals five big policy asks from business to boost economy

While there’s no doubt that General Elections generate a lot of buzz and excitement, they also provide a useful moment for focusing on the issues that really matter to people – and businesses – across the country.

This time around there’s no disputing the number one issue on everyone’s minds: the economy.

It doesn’t take expert analysis to recognise that the past few years have been tough.

Olga Watterich gives her insight.

Whether you’re a consumer balancing rising bills and food costs or a business that has seen the cost of materials rise exponentially, inflation has hit hard.

Recent data from the ONS shows inflation finally starting to get back under control, and the economy starting to recover.

But shifting the UK economy back onto a growth trajectory will require big choices and bold moves from the next government.

For the firms I speak to every day in Yorkshire and the Humber, they’re looking to all political parties to clearly spell out plans for growth and lowering the cost of doing business.

They see certainty about direction of travel as absolutely key if they’re to continue making the kind of investments – in people, processes and technology – that will help grow the economy.

Over the past twelve months the CBI has been asking firms across the country about their priorities for a future government. The answers were pretty universal and fall into five clear policy areas.

Firstly, they want to see an ambitious and competitive business tax system that shows the UK is open for business.

Secondly, they are asking for boldness from government in helping to solve the issue of skills shortages through skills development, immigration and boosting productivity.

Thirdly, they want to see us honour our climate commitments and seize the incredible green growth opportunities available to us.

Fourthly, they are championing ambitious targets for R&D and adoption of productivity-boosting technologies to showcase our global leadership in tech and innovation.

And, finally, they want to transform public service delivery through renewed partnership between the public and private sector.

Taken as a whole, that’s a ready-made blueprint for kickstarting the economy and delivering prosperity across the country – including here in Yorkshire and the Humber.

It’s also entirely non-partisan and non-controversial and provides a clear role for business to play as a partner in progress.

As the weeks go by, the CBI will be increasingly visible in helping to shape the electoral debate.

With growth and opportunity on the line, we simply can’t afford to take a back seat.

Businesses can’t wait until the politics is over before we start to think about the kind of economy we need for the country.

This is a ‘growth election’ and we will do everything in our power to ensure that message isn’t lost in the rough and tumble of the campaign.