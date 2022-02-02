Generation UK launches new green skills bootcamp

Jess Sewter.

Generation UK will provide the skills people need to thrive in jobs within the green sector.

Jess Sewter, partnerships director for Generation in Leeds City Region, said: “We’re looking to bring the success of our bootcamps to a new green jobs programme for the region, working with Trustmark and the Retrofit Academy and with support from funding partner Macquarie and local employers in the sector.”

Retrofitting the UK’s circa 30 million homes on a path to net zero is estimated to require the creation of over 10,000 new jobs in retrofit coordination, advice and assessment roles by 2025.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, executive member for Economy, Culture and Education at Leeds City Council, welcomed the programme.

He said: “Retrofitting our buildings to make them greener and warmer will be a key action for the city to reduce our carbon footprint.

"As well as helping building owners to save money, retrofitting also has the potential to create many skilled local jobs.

“I therefore welcome this training programme which will equip candidates with the transferrable skills they’ll need kick-start their career in this sector, whilst supporting the city’s ambition to maximise the economic opportunities of the net zero transition and deliver sustainable and inclusive growth.”

