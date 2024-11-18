Generous business boosts Rotherham women's charity

Yorkshire business, Roy Hatfield Ltd, has pledged thousands in support for women’s charity, Fleming Gardens, in Rotherham.

The family run business was established in 1972 by current CEO Roy Hatfield. Leading industrial suppliers of recovered and recycled materials and equipment, the 80-strong staff team has quadrupled in size over the last decade. Director Mark Hatfield attributes the firm's success to their people, their family-led values and their thirst for innovation.

He explains how the businesses achievements have supported their long history of working with local charities, and why this is so integral to their culture.

Director, Mark Hatfield, said; “As a business we have experienced rapid growth over the last decade, but this hasn’t affected our core values and the personalised service we offer customers. All our relationships are based on integrity and trust, and this is as important to the people who work for us and with us, as it is to founder Roy Hatfield.

Fleming Gardens Project Manager Elly Thompson and Roy Hatfield Energy and Mineral Coordinator Tess Scott and Director Mark Hatfield

“Roy has great empathy for and understanding of the needs of vulnerable people and everyone in the business aligns with this. We live and work in Rotherham and we want to help people who, often through no fault of their own, haven't got the opportunities that we have. Fleming Gardens supports young women and their children at crisis point, in those early years. This can completely change the trajectory of someone's life for the better. Visiting the team, and seeing first-hand what they do, it was clear to us that we wanted to help. And thanks to our growing business, we’re in a position to do so.”

Roy Hatfield supports several local charities who work with vulnerable people in Rotherham. This month, following a team fundraising day, the firm presented YWCA Yorkshire’s Fleming Gardens Project Manager Elly Thompson with a cheque for £650. To raise the money, Roy Hatfield bosses gave all staff members an extra day of annual leave and pledged to donate £100 to charity for each person taking part in a hike up Mam Tor.

The hike raised £2100 which was split between three Rotherham charities.

Fleming Gardens Project Manager, Elly Thompson, said; “We were blown away to receive the cheque from Roy Hatfield. And what an incredible way for them to raise funds! It’s obvious that this is a business that really cares about their staff wellbeing, but beyond that, they care deeply about the community that they live and work in and that is really something very special.”

Following a visit to Fleming Gardens to present the charity team with the cheque, Roy Hatfield made a further donation of £2000 towards the Fleming Gardens Wellbeing Hub, and pledged an onward monthly donation. Women who access housing and services from Fleming Gardens are some of the most vulnerable in South Yorkshire’s communities. They may be homeless or fleeing an unsafe situation because of financial difficulties, domestic violence or relationship breakdowns.

YWCA Yorkshire provides women and children with a safe place to live and specialist support to create better futures. Expert Project Workers support women with their mental health and wellbeing, parenting, self-confidence, life skills and financial resilience.