GEODIS to create over 150 new logistics jobs for Doncaster

Global logistics services provider GEODIS is creating over 150 new jobs for Doncaster after signing a lease on a new 411,470 sq ft warehouse at Gateway 4.

The firm has signed a lease on a new 411,470 sq ft warehouse adjacent to Junction 4 of the M18 at Gateway 4 in Doncaster, close to the well-established industrial site West Moor Park Networkcentre.

With over 41,000 employees covering 168 countries around the globe, GEODIS designs and delivers supply chain management services to overcome its customer’s logistical challenges.

Stéphanie Hervé, GEODIS’ chief operating officer Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, said: “We are being supported by Business Doncaster and a number of partners on the recruitment of local talent, ranging from graduates through to experienced supply chain operatives.

“We are also working with Business Doncaster on our building fit out to ensure local businesses have the opportunity to bid for work.”

She added: “As a company we are constantly striving to make our customers’ supply chains more sustainable, whilst being faster, better and more competitive.

“Finding the right operating sites and the people that fit this approach is key to our growth and the success of the companies we work with – Gateway 4 is a perfect solution.”

Coun Glyn Jones, portfolio holder for housing and business at Doncaster Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a well-known, global company such as GEODIS choosing to base themselves in Doncaster.

“It really is testament to Doncaster’s strong reputation as a great place to live, work and invest and the support we can offer.

He added: “The creation of over 150 jobs will be a real boost to the borough’s economy, offering a welcome number of opportunities for local people.”

Earlier this month Trebor Developments and Hillwood, which own the building, revealed they had found an occupier for the speculative unit but the firm’s identity was undisclosed.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner for Trebor, said there had been ‘keen interest’ in the building since its completion in December.

Mike Baugh, of CBRE, who advised on the deal added that the letting represented ‘one of the most significant deals in Yorkshire this year’ and reinforced the strength of logistics market in the region.

