For more than a century, George Steele & Son has been a cornerstone of the Ossett community, offering funeral services that span generations.

Established in 1919 by Frank Burn, a local cabinet maker, the business was born from craftsmanship and an enduring commitment to the people of Ossett, Horbury, and Wakefield. Over the decades, it has evolved from a humble joinery and funeral business into one of the most respected names in the region.

Frank Burn was well known in the local area for his skill as a cabinet maker, but he also recognised the need for compassionate funeral services.

His early advertising efforts quickly cemented his reputation, and families began to rely on him not only for his woodworking expertise but also for his sensitive approach to funeral arrangements.

As the business flourished, it became clear that the company’s future was rooted in serving the community during their most difficult times.

In 1949, Frank retired, passing the business on to his son-in-law, George Steele, who ushered in a new era.

Under his leadership, the company was rebranded as George Steele & Son Joiners and Funeral Directors, reflecting both its heritage and its expansion.

George brought modernisation to the business, including significant improvements to the chapel of rest, ensuring that families had a more comfortable and dignified space to say goodbye to their loved ones.

The legacy continued through George’s son, David, and later, his grandson, Richard.

Across the years, they have maintained the company’s deep-rooted values, often serving families whose predecessors were once clients of Frank Burn.

This continuity has been a defining feature of George Steele & Son, reinforcing its place in the fabric of the community.

By 2019, recognising the increasing demand for their services and the challenges of independent operation, the family made the decision to join the Funeral Partners network.

This move was made not out of necessity but as a strategic choice to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the business.

While now part of a larger organisation, George Steele & Son remains a family-influenced company, with David and Richard continuing as consultants to preserve the ethos and traditions that have been at its heart for over a century.

Today, the business stands as a testament to resilience, family values, and unwavering dedication.

From its humble beginnings as a cabinet maker’s side venture to becoming a trusted name in funeral services, George Steele & Son embodies the spirit of community and tradition.