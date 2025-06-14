'Get a pasty from Greggs then buy their shares': Meet the Yorkshireman on a mission to get people to back UK's listed firms

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Encouraging Brits to invest more into stocks and shares is no easy task, as Rachel Reeves has found recently with the pushback against proposals to reduce the amount savers can deposit each year in cash ISAs.

The Chancellor has yet to set out her exact plans following speculation that the amount being put into cash ISAs could be capped at £4,000-a-year down from the current £20,000 to encourage more spending on the equivalent stocks and shares ISAs. But she has confirmed she wants create more of a US-style culture of retail investing in the UK.

One person who also shares that ambition is James Ashton, chief executive of the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA); an organisation which champions the country’s small and mid-sized publicly listed companies as well as the firms that advise them.

James Ashton of the Quoted Companies Alliance, speaking at the organisation's annual conference

Mr Ashton says greater investment from members of the public in the nation’s listed businesses can be a win-win.

"We can’t be nervous about backing ourselves,” he says. “I’m not sure it is healthy to say to people ‘You must invest in shares’ but actually [you want] to be able to explain to people that this is a stake in their own future. I would love us to be in a position where sombeody walks out of Greggs after they’ve had a great pasty and they go, ‘How can I get hold of their shares?’”

He expects there to be a consultation on how more people could invest in stocks and shares and says previous Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s now-scrapped idea for a ‘British ISA' allowing people to invest up to £5,000 solely in UK shares as a top up to the existing £20,000 ISA limit was one that had some promise.

"That was not a perfect solution and needed to be thought through as to how it was going to work but it went some way to saying, ‘Here’s a UK tax break with which you can invest in the UK’,” he reflects. “To me it just seems the most obvious thing.”

The topic is just one of many covered by the QCA, who have been led by former journalist Mr Ashton since October 2022.

Originally from Mirfield, his media career began as a teenager working at HWD Hospital Radio in Dewsbury where he did a Sunday lunchtime show.

"One of the first one-on-one interviews I did was Ken Dodd at the Frontier Nightclub in Batley. If you know anything about Ken Dodd, his shows were long and I think we sat down at 1am in his dressing room. I kind of got the performance all over again! After that grounding, journalism was the way I wanted to go.”

After university, Mr Ashton started working for Reuters and ended up specialising in financial reporting; becoming the City Editor for the Sunday Times and the Evening Standard. In 2015, he took the next step in his career by becoming a self-employed business writer, consultant, podcaster and event host, as well as publishing several books and taking a non-executive director role at an investment trust.

Having previously done events work with the QCA, he was offered the chance to take over in 2022 following the retirement of the organisation’s then-boss Tim Ward.

Mr Ashton says he was keen to build on what his predecessor had achieved, using the skills he had built in his media career.

"The QCA has a great history and great reputation. Storytelling is so important and we needed to just turn up the volume a little bit on the great work we were already doing and thinking about how our work can really hit home with members, the Government, regulators and in the media.”

He adds: "I didn’t realise quite how well plugged-in the QCA was until I got there and was able to look under the bonnet. I talk about a Big Five and we have good relationships with all of them; the FCA, the Financial Reporting Council, the Treasury, the business department and the stock exchange.

"For the most part, public companies encounter the same themes and challenges. We can be a forum where they can learn from each other and talk. We have companies with a £1m market cap all the way to those that have £1bn.

"There’s a huge UK capital market reform agenda at the moment. We want to help companies get on with doing their business and for the smaller ones, they might not have the inclination or resource to be knocking on the door of Treasury or the FCA but we can do that for them and hopefully amplify their voice.”

He says while the success of the economy is inextricably linked to the performance of the nation’s listed companies, there is an ongoing challenge in educating the public about their importance.

"There is a cultural challenge that people see so much downside risk with shares and don’t want to take it. I hope that can be changed. I was at a share-saving event and there are amazing stories about people who save a little bit every month and it adds to something over time.

"I worked as a student at Sainsbury’s in Dewsbury and I was in their share scheme. It was a reasonable sum after a few years and I should have kept them but I just cashed them in. I was 18 so what did I know?”

The QCA has around 280 members; two-thirds being companies and the rest being advisers such as lawyers and accountants.

Around 20 per cent of QCA’s members are in the North and its Yorkshire members include the likes of York’s Animalcare, Fintel in Huddersfield and Sheffield-based Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Severfield in Thirsk and Surgical Innovations in Leeds among others.

Mr Ashton says meetings with members are the best part of his job.

"What I’ve been doing recently is try and get out of London and connect member companies with their local MPs. It has been an opportunity to go into the companies and see how they operate. It isn’t Yorkshire but I was down in Basingstoke recently and there is a great company called Volex which makes cables for broadcast kit, electric vehicles and defence. There are 40-odd people manufacturing by hand. Doing that is really good.”