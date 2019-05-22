Getech in Leeds supports Sierra Leone petroleum consultation

Oil mapping firm Getech has worked with the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone helping it to re-open its fourth licensing round.

The Leeds-based business helped with a six-month industry consultation. The consultation provided the directorate with the evidence needed to structure the round in line with industry expectations.

Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech, said: “Working in partnership with the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone, we are delighted to support the reopening of the Fourth Licensing Round.

“Having completed its consultation, the Petroleum Directorate has put in place a robust but flexible licensing framework that will assist investors in their evaluation of the significant potential of the Sierra Leone margin.

“We look forward to the successful outcome that facilitates the optimal exploration and development of Sierra Leone’s petroleum resources for the long-term benefit of its people.”