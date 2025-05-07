Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments come after the firm delivered cost savings of £1.5m last year through its “pivot” from green hydrogen, a move which came as part of a wider bid for cost savings across the group.

The announcement follows major oil and gas firms BP and Shell announcing earlier this year that they were shifting away from renewables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement delivered to the London Stock Exchange, Chris Jepps, the recently appointed CEO of Getech said: “For many years, servicing the Oil & Gas sector has been the foundation of our business and revenues. In recent years we have perhaps slightly lost focus on this in our desire to diversify and follow a broad range of opportunities in emerging low carbon energy sectors.

Leeds-based Getech has said it plans to “re-double” its focus on the oil & gas and mining markets. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

“I believe that a sustainable strategic positioning for the business is to re-double our focus on our core markets such as Oil & Gas and Mining, whilst maintaining interest in low carbon sectors by selecting only the highest quality opportunities.”

He added that the appointment of President Donald Trump had also led to shifts in the market, with the US onshore oil and gas sector now expected to grow further following the Trump administration's push to alleviate regulation on the sector.

Getech also said it had seen “encouraging momentum” last year as the firm announced that its sales had risen 16 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company posted revenue of £4.7m for 2024, up from £4m the year prior. It also narrowed its EBITDA losses from £2.7m in 2023 to £0.56m last year.

Michael Covington, chairman of Getech, said 2024 had been an “active but challenging” year for the company, adding that the firm has seen a tougher trading environment than it expected at the outset of the year.

The firm said that it had reduced its annual cost base by a further £1m in the first three months of the year, and in doing so that it had set a “clear path to being EBITDA positive by the end of 2025.”

February 2025 saw Getech sell off its Leeds headquarters building for £725,000 as part of a bid to “rebalance” its business and eliminate its debts. The company continued to occupy one floor of Nicholson House under a partial leaseback.