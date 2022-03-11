Leeds-based Getech to play major role in developing green hydrogen network across Scottish Highlands

Getech,has announced that its subsidiary H2 Green, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Highland Council to create a regional network of green hydrogen hubs.

This infrastructure will accelerate the decarbonisation of the Highlands council area, which is the largest administrative unit in the United Kingdom covering almost a third of Scotland.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

H2 Green and the Highland Council will produce a regional plan to develop a network of green hydrogen hubs establish commercial agreements for green hydrogen offtake, underpinned by transport decarbonisation initiatives in the Highlands; and establish commercial agreements for consumption of by-products of hydrogen generation, including oxygen and zero-emission heat.

Getech's Chief Executive Office, Dr Jonathan Copus, (on the right) commented: “The signing of the MoU is a significant milestone for our plan to establish a world-class regional hydrogen network in the Highland."

The Highland Council will contribute £100,000 to the cost of this initial work.

Getech's Chief Executive Office, Dr Jonathan Copus, commented: “The signing of the MoU is a significant milestone for our plan to establish a world-class regional hydrogen network in the Highlands. At the core of this network is our first planned hydrogen hub with SGN Commercial Services located in Inverness, which will service large-volume customers. In line with these goals, we have already announced agreements with Eversholt Rail to accelerate the wide-scale deployment of their hydrogen-powered trains on the Far North and West Highland Lines of Scotland.

"These activities combined with the Highland Council initiative are set to establish the Highlands as the leading UK-centre for decarbonisation and innovation; they will also support job creation, deliver energy security and provide a sustainable path for the region’s net zero transition.”

Leader of the Highland Council, Coun Margaret Davidson, said: “The Highland Council and H2 Green have an agreed vision to create a regional network of hydrogen hubs across the Highlands. We view H2 Green as a dynamic and delivery-focused partner positioned to deliver this vision for the council.

"The planned work has the potential to establish the Highlands as a leading innovation centre for the decarbonisation of commercial transport. We see this as an important opportunity to attract external investment into the region, providing additional jobs and supply chain developments that will accelerate the net zero transition.”