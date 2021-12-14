Leeds-based Getech signs a deal to develop a green hydrogen hub in Scotland

Getech, which is a data-led energy asset developer, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, H2 Green Limited has signed a legally binding agreement with SGN Commercial Services to develop a major green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility on SGN's former gas holder site in Inverness.

The statement added: "In addition, Getech has agreed with SGN to progress three further UK sites to an advanced stage of evaluation and the parties are discussing the addition of several, recently identified sites to the joint review list."

The new green hydrogen hub to be developed in Inverness, will have a capacity which is expected to scale to 8 tonnes of hydrogen per day.

Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech plc said: "I am delighted by today's news, which will see Getech leading another critical hydrogen hub development, this time with SGN Commercial Services.

"The Inverness green hydrogen hub will be the first of its kind in the local area and is ideally positioned to support the use of hydrogen for both rail and road transportation requirements.

"Today's announcement, in combination with our first hydrogen hub project at the Port of Shoreham, announced in November 2021, adds a second high-quality and strategically important development hub to our portfolio. These projects demonstrate the momentum that is building around our hydrogen operations. Our data-led approach is cementing H2 Green's reputation as a fast, insightful, and commercially astute locator and valuer of hydrogen asset opportunities.

"Our focus on the most operationally and economically advantageous locations for our customers, has also led to the agreement to progress evaluation of three further sites across the UK to an advanced stage with SGN, with more potential sites added for review.

"This is an exciting time for Getech as we look ahead to further hydrogen hub development opportunities being identified - in tandem with further progression on our geothermal energy, strategic minerals and carbon capture businesses."

Marcus Hunt, Director Commercial Services and Investments at SGN said: "SGN is helping to shape the UK's energy future through a range of pioneering clean energy projects. Transport represents almost 30% of the UK's emissions so working with H2 Green to create a green hydrogen hub in Inverness is an exciting opportunity which supports the country's net zero ambition whilst boosting the developing hydrogen economy."

Chair of The Highland Council's Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Trish Robertson welcomed the announcement.