Getech unveils shake-up of executive board as CEO confirmed
Mr Jepps, who was previously the firm’s chief operating officer, had been doing the job on an interim basis since January.
Getech has announced the move along with two other changes to the composition of its executive board.
Simon Brown, who was appointed as finance director in November 2024, joins the board as chief financial officer.
Max Brouwers, the company’s chief business development officer, has also joined the boards as an executive director.
Getech said that all three appointments have begun with immediate effect.
Michael Covington, chair of Getech, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate all three on their well-deserved appointments.
"Each has deep understanding of, and alignment with, our business, our customers, and our operations and has delivered consistently for the company and its stakeholders.
"Over the past six months, they have led the development and execution of a comprehensive turnaround plan, refocusing the business on its core oil and gas client base, streamlining the cost structure, and strengthening our leadership position in the evolving and potentially transformational global geological hydrogen sector.
"While early in the process, the group is already in a significantly stronger position, benefiting from a more commercially aligned and focused team. These appointments reflect the board's confidence in their leadership and mark the formation of a new executive team to drive the company's future performance."
Last month, Getech announced it had reduced costs by around £1m a year largely through a reduction in headcount while also setting out a new business strategy focused on its traditional markets of oil, gas and mining.