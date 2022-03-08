Getting the gender balance right in this new world of flexible working - Jo Barnes

However, while we need to recognise bias and create different and better conditions to stamp it out, the work environment has changed dramatically in my working career and I have every faith that it will continue to improve as new generations come through.

Women can make a great success of their careers if they are prepared to work hard, create a solid network and take opportunities. Also, keep an eye out for those wonderful people who see your value along your journey and act as a sponsor/support for you without being asked.

I recognise the impact these individuals have had on my career, particularly when they speak up for you when you’re not in the room. If you are in a position to do the same for others, please do as it will make the difference for them.

Jo Barnes is MD of Sewell Estates

I firmly believe in the power of business in generating social value and leaving a positive legacy, creating life chances for people by giving them access to opportunities, better environments and raising aspirations.

Last year I became MD of Sewell Estates, which means I head up a diverse range of built environment businesses (including construction, facilities management, investment and development, consultancy and data visualisation businesses).

In my career with Sewell, I have been involved in public private partnerships, acquisition and disposal of new businesses and investments and have had the opportunity to start a new business, Shared Agenda, which continues to go from strength to strength.

I think that learning forces you to confront your assumptions and stops you from becoming intellectually lazy. It helps me with my creative thinking which is critical to being a leader in any organisation; after all, a huge part of our job is second guessing what will happen next and solving problems when you don’t get it right first time.

Something that I have had to find my own way of is keeping my career progression moving while staying fully involved in my family life.

It has become easier as my kids have grown and I have taken more senior positions and can control my diary, but I understand why many people find it very tricky.

I believe that I am a better parent/partner/friend though because of my career experiences and hope I set a good example of a working woman to my kids.

I always try to support other parents/carers in our business to find the balance that works for them.

Unfortunately, I still see a lot of gender bias. Not within Sewell, as we work very hard to ensure that we treat people fairly, with dignity and respect, but in the wider world. In my career I have seen some very bad behaviours – some overt and some more subtle actions – that have shown a bias against women.

Covid has fast tracked flexible working in a way I wouldn’t have believed possible. Of course, not everyone in our business has the privilege of being in a role that can be done from home, but it has certainly not hindered our productivity and our office-based teams have adopted a hybrid approach that allows for social interaction and quiet working as it suits them.

Flexible working – fast tracked by Covid – is something that should help everyone regardless of gender. We all have other responsibilities outside of our work.

