Gin distiller fashions a day at the races

Emma Godivala, one of York Gin’s founding directors, with one of the gin hampers.

York Gin will be sponsoring all four days of the festival’s Fashion Lawn – with gin hampers containing large bottles and other York Gin goodies on offer for the smartest racegoers.

There is no need to register in advance as all stand-side visitors can take part and watch on the race days.

Visitors to the racecourse’s main restaurants will be able to order a York Gin and tonic, in addition to sampling it in the Edwardian Weighing Room – the lawns of which host the York Gin Ebor Fashion Lawn.

All York Gin’s award-winning spirits are made in a still called Ebor. They are also bottled and labelled at the York Gin Distillery in Acaster Malbis - just a five-minute drive from the Knavesmire.

One of York Gin’s founders, Emma Godivala, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be involved with the legendary Ebor Festival.

"We love the races – and we drive past the racecourse every day on the way to the distillery. It’s great for our local company to be involved in such an iconic event.

"We’re hoping to see lots of lovely elegant, handsome outfits – all categories are open to any adult racegoer."

A large 70cl bottle of York Gin Roman Fruit and other York Gin goodies are up for grabs for the following categories each day of the festival: Most stylish, Most stylish runner-up and Best dressed couple (the couple will receive a bottle each).

Amy Swales, marketing manager at York Racecourse, said: "The Ebor Fashion Lawn is about having fun with fashion and enjoying every aspect of a day at the races.

"We are delighted to be welcoming local company York Gin on board this year, and it’s great to share the excitement of next week with them."

While the adults can look forward to some gin, there are prizes for best-dressed kids too, with prizes from The Potions Cauldron on Shambles and The Hole In Wand, Coppergate Centre.