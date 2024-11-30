Glassmakers warn of 'hammer blow' for industry from Government's new packaging tax

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government is introducing an initiative called the extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme from April, which will move the cost of dealing with household packaging waste away from taxpayers to the businesses who produce the packaging.

Dave Dalton, chief executive of the Sheffield-based industry body British Glass, said while the organisation supports the principle of the scheme, it believes the way it is being enacted will result in job losses among the 120,000-strong supply chain.

British Glass argues that calculating fees based on the weight of materials will penalise heavier but more recyclable glass items and inadvertently encourage brands to use more plastic packaging.

Dave Dalton has called the plans a "hammer blow" to his industry

Mr Dalton said: “The Government has failed to listen to concerns from producers and trade bodies and is ploughing on with this ill-thought-out scheme which is a hammer blow to the glass sector and British manufacturing.

“British Glass supports the principle of pEPR and that packaging waste collection and recycling needs to be reformed to deliver a circular economy for the UK.

“However, this scheme will have a profound impact on competitiveness against other packaging formats – leading to job losses predominantly in the UK’s manufacturing heartlands.”

British Glass believe the changes will add at least 10p to the cost of buying a bottle of beer for consumers, with higher increases on wines and spirits.

Mr Dalton added: “Prices will increase both for consumers and SMEs who are already operating on wafer-thin margins.

“The effect on the environment is equally depressing. The Government has a plan for a circular and zero-waste economy, yet the pEPR policy will incentivise more plastic – which is less circular than glass. We urge the Government to re-think this policy and meet with businesses and British Glass as a priority.”

British Glass Technical Director Dr Nick Kirk added: “We have already experienced the impact of brands moving away from glass, as they are now purchasing their packaging for 2025.

“In addition, there has been an increase in the imports of empty glass packaging from countries outside of the EU and these countries are producing more carbon per unit of glass packaging.

“These imports can be at least 20 per cent cheaper than UK-produced glass packaging and will be able to absorb the pEPR cost, which will lead to more imports and a negative impact on UK glass production, and ultimately more carbon into the global atmosphere. This shows a fundamental lack of understanding by the Government of the global competition the UK glass sector faces.”

Final fees for the scheme are yet to be determined. The Government argues that its new scheme will reward the use of glass when recycled as fees are only charged the first time a product is placed on the market and glass has a higher level of reusability than alternative materials.

A Defra spokesperson said the broader scheme will have multiple benefits: “This government will end our throwaway society and stop the avalanche of rubbish that is filling up our streets by increasing recycling rates, reducing waste and crack downing on waste crime.

“Extended producer responsibility for packaging is a vital first step for our packaging reforms which will create 21,000 jobs and stimulate more than £10 billion investment in the recycling sector over the next decade.

“We continue to work closely with businesses, including the glass industry, on these reforms. We set out illustrative fees which are lower for almost all categories than originally proposed, including for glass.”

The pEPR scheme was first introduced by the Conservatives and being pushed through by Labour.

In a Parliament this week, Conservative Dr Neil Hudson said his party had “no objection” to the proposals.

Government minister Mary Creagh said the changes represent “international best practice” and play a key role in improving national recycling rates.

She said Defra officials “have worked incredibly closely with businesses on this scheme”.