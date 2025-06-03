Gleeson Homes: House builder expects to report operating profit below expectations

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a trading update for the year ended June 30 2025, Sheffield-based MJ Gleeson said the pace of the housing market recovery has not been sufficient to offset the cumulative impact on Gleeson Homes' gross margin of a number of headwinds through the year.

The statement added: “These include increased build costs, flat selling prices, the continued use of incentives and several bulk sale transactions.

"Consequently, Gleeson Homes gross margin for the year will be circa 1 per cent lower than previously expected.

The pace of the housing market recovery has not been sufficient to offset the cumulative impact on Gleeson Homes' gross margin of a number of headwinds through the year, investors have been told. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

“The board's expectation that Gleeson Homes would deliver an overall operating profit in line with market expectations included the profit contribution from a disposal of one of Gleeson Homes' extensive land holdings in East Yorkshire.

"It is now not expected that this disposal will proceed and consequently Gleeson Homes anticipates reporting an operating profit circa 15 per cent to 20 per cent below current expectations.”

Gleeson said that, looking ahead, a number of factors will continue to impact Gleeson Homes into the next financial year, including planning delays which will see the business selling from fewer sites than previously forecast.

The statement added: “Gleeson Homes' gross margin in FY2026 (full year 2026) is also expected to be circa 1 per cent lower than market expectations.

“Gleeson Land has completed three transactions to date and is continuing work on a further seven disposals anticipated to complete before the year end.”

MJ Gleeson comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. Gleeson Homes is a low-cost, affordable housebuilder which focuses on the Midlands and the North of England. Gleeson Land, which operates across the South of England, is the group's land promotion division. It identifies development opportunities which it then promotes through the residential planning system and sells on behalf of the landowner.

The business was floated on the London Stock Exchange in the 1960s. In 2023, the company held a Capital Markets Day titled 'Putting in place the foundations for growth', where it set a medium-term target within a stable market environment to reach 3,000 annual completions.

