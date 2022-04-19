The development which will be known as Danum Glade will see the 41.4 acre plot of brownfield land be transformed into low cost two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

A spokesman said: "Gleeson will regenerate the land which was formerly a colliery spoil tip, creating an exciting new community.

"With house prices on the development anticipated to start from just £144,000 for a two-bedroom home Gleeson expect these homes to be highly attractive to first-time buyers and young families in the area."

Gleeson Homes has been granted planning permission to build 333 homes off Broomhouse Lane in Warmsworth, Doncaster.

The development's four show homes are expected to open in late spring 2023 and the first residents are expected to move into their new homes in the summer of 2023.

The spokesman added: "Gleeson will make several contributions to enrich the local community, including £153,000 towards off-site affordable housing. Gleeson will also engage with the community as part of their Community Matters programme, which sees the housebuilder collaborate with local schools, charities and businesses, supporting local people."

Bryan Simpson, Divisional Managing Director of Yorkshire and Midlands at Gleeson said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our affordable, quality homes to Warmsworth. We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes making home ownership a reality. This is the ideal location for a Gleeson development and we thrive developing brownfield land, turning often unsightly, unused land into desirable homes.