Glenbrook Investments acquires former Safestyle industrial estate in Barnsley following administration
Glenbrook Investments acquired a group of units covering 62,000 sq ft on Station Road Industrial Estate in Barnsley.
The site was originally constructed as a multi-let industrial estate, but used solely by Safestyle as its UK distribution and training facility.
Comprising 17 units across three terraces on a 4.5 acre self-contained site, the sale also includes a 1.6 acre parcel of vacant land, providing options for future development or expansion.
The price remains confidential, but following Safestyle’s fall into administration in October 2023, the property was marketed by Hilco Real Estate, on behalf of the joint administrators, at a guide price of £2.75m.
Scott Griffiths, of Glenbrook Investments, said: “We are excited to add this to a portfolio of industrial repositioning projects that we have been carefully rebuilding following significant disposals in 2021 and 2022. We are very fortunate to have a great team and with live projects nearby, we have been able to make a quick start on site. We now look forward to bringing this estate back to life as a modern, sustainable destination for local businesses.”
Ian Whittaker, at Watling Real Estate in Manchester, who advised Glenbrook Investments, added: “We were delighted to advise our client on this fantastic value-add investment. The property presents an excellent opportunity to create a thriving multi-let industrial estate of sub 5,000 sq ft units, which we know are in high demand from local and regional occupiers that are currently suffering from a constrained supply of smaller, modern units.”
Watling Real Estate, CMS and GV&Co acted for Glenbrook Investments. Hilco Real Estate acted for the joint administrators at Interpath Advisory.