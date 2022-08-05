Global advertising giant WPP sees growth in ad spend in first half of the year

The company - whose clients include Coca-Cola, Fortnite owner Epic Games and Adidas - made £6.8bn in half-year sales and reported a 10.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

Client demand for advertising campaigns and growth in the technology and healthcare sectors pushed up sales, WPP said.

The firm won £2.8bn in new business alone this year, with Audi, Mars and Nationwide all adding to its extensive client list.

Last year, WPP won the majority of Coca-Cola’s £3.3bn account in the biggest marketing deal in the beverage brand’s history.

It also started working with the parent company of video game Fortnite.