Global advertising giant WPP sees growth in ad spend in first half of the year

Global advertising giant WPP has said growth in advertising spending over the first half of the year has driven up its revenue, but shares in the group dropped.

By Ismail Mulla
Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:45 pm

The company - whose clients include Coca-Cola, Fortnite owner Epic Games and Adidas - made £6.8bn in half-year sales and reported a 10.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

Client demand for advertising campaigns and growth in the technology and healthcare sectors pushed up sales, WPP said.

The firm won £2.8bn in new business alone this year, with Audi, Mars and Nationwide all adding to its extensive client list.

Last year, WPP won the majority of Coca-Cola’s £3.3bn account in the biggest marketing deal in the beverage brand’s history.

It also started working with the parent company of video game Fortnite.

