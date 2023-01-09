A Yorkshire-based engineering group has secured a major acquisition in the US as part of its strategy for global expansion.

AES Engineering Ltd, has increased its services and product offering in North America by acquiring a controlling stake in the reliability company, DATUM RMS, for an undisclosed sum.

AES also owns Rotherham-based AESSEAL, which is one of the world’s largest designers and manufacturers of mechanical seals. This latest expansion in the global market follows recent acquisitions in the Netherlands, Canada and Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DATUM RMS, is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and also has operations in Savannah, Georgia.

The global engineering and reliability group, AES Engineering Ltd, has further increased its reliability services and product offering in North America by acquiring a controlling stake in DATUM RMS, for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, AES said: “The acquisition will allow the existing customers of DATUM RMS to benefit from a wider product and service offering from the AES Reliability Group of companies owned by AES Engineering Ltd.

“By joining the AES Engineering Group, DATUM RMS customers gain access to products such as machine sentry, the cloud based condition monitoring system and easybrace, the universal bracing system designed for the reduction of structural vibration in small bore pipes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Rea, the group managing director of AES Engineering Ltd said: “The acquisition of DATUM RMS supports our strategic decision to globalise our reliability focused businesses and further strengthens our customer reliability offering in the important North American market.”