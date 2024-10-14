Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Page said gross profits tumbled 16.7 per cent to £201.4m in the third quarter, down 13.5 per cent on a constant currency basis.

It said September – a traditionally busier month following the summer holidays – remained under pressure, with gross profits down 16 per cent last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group cut its fee-earner workforce further, down by another 1.8 per cent, or 98 roles, to 5,500 in response to the weaker market conditions.

Recruiter PageGroup has revealed ongoing trading woes after the global jobs market failed to rebound as hoped in September following the quieter summer months. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

This follows a 2.7 per cent reduction in roles in the previous three months, with the group having shed more than 1,000 fee-earner jobs in 2023.

Page said: “We saw no improvement in market conditions in September, which is a key month after the seasonally quieter summer holiday period.

“Conversion of interviews to accepted offers remains the most significant challenge due to reduced levels of client and candidate confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the firm held off from any further profit warning, saying 2024 earnings are set to be “broadly” in line with expectations.

It warned over profits in July after weaker-than-expected trading in June, which has seen expectations for annual operating profits slashed to £58m– less than half the £118.8m reported for 2023.

Recruiters are having a torrid time amid a weakened global jobs market, with rival Hays last week also reporting a 20 per cent drop in third-quarter UK fees and further role reductions in its workforce.

PageGroup said UK gross profits – which accounts for around 13 per cent of overall group fees – dropped 13.5 per cent to £26.2m in the third quarter, a slight improvement on the 17.4 per cent decline seen in the second quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It saw a “more resilient” performance in temporary recruitment, down 8 per cent, with a 16 per cent fall for permanent recruitment, which it said was “reflective of market conditions”.

Chief executive Nicholas Kirk said: “Whilst most markets were sequentially stable, we experienced softer activity and trading in a number of European countries including France and Germany.

“The conversion of interviews to accepted offers remains the most significant area of challenge as the ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in the majority of our markets continues to impact candidate and client confidence negatively.”

He added: “We continue to review fee earner headcount, reallocating resource in line with our strategy into the areas of the business where we see the most significant long-term structural opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Hays revealed that Britain’s corporate jobs market remained in the doldrums over the summer, and said it was set to stay that way for the immediate future. Speaking last week, chief executive Dirk Hahn said the trading reflected “tough market conditions, particularly the longer time to hire and low levels of confidence which we expect to continue”.