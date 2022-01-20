Global recruitment firm g2 Recruitment moves into Yorkshire creating 12 new jobs

Technical recruitment firm g2 Recruitment will open its 9th office in Princes Exchange in Leeds city centre next month.

The London-headquartered firm, which was founded in 2004, specialises in technology, engineering, energy, life sciences and public sector recruitment.

It said the expansion into Yorkshire will allow the business to reach a new group of customers and a pool of talented recruitment consultants that can deliver high-quality services to new and existing clients

Jay Ryder, right, and Dan Evans, of g2 recruitment, which is opening its 9th office in Leeds.

Jay Ryder - senior consultant, who will be in charge of the new Leeds office, said: “We are very excited to be opening an office in Leeds, our first in the Yorkshire and Humber area.

"We will be able to offer suitable and stable career opportunities for lots of young, driven individuals while adding to the local community and economy.

"It is an exciting time to be at the company as our head count continues to grow and we continue to break internal records month on month."

Tim Pereira, g2 Recruitment managing director, said: “Leeds will be the 9th office opening for g2 Recruitment and the 4th in the just last 20 months across UK and Europe

"We are excited to move to this city giving us access to a new pool of graduates to continue our rapid growth which will have seen us nearly double our headcount this financial year.

"It is exciting times for the business, and we expect our blueprint of success with new offices to be replicated with the new Leeds venture.