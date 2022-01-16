Post-lockdown hiring boom for finance experts drives Headstar’s growth

The Leeds-based business, which recruits all areas of a finance team from entry level to chief financial officer, experienced surging demand for its services in 2021, with growth-focused SMEs increasingly looking to recruit finance professionals to help guide them through challenging times.

The business placed more than 200 people in finance roles across the UK last year and added an additional 79 clients, attracting a wide range of SMEs, as well as larger businesses including Capita, Eversheds and A-Safe.

Headstar's senior leadership team. Picture: Giles Rocholl

The year also saw the recruiter expand its own 18-strong team of recruitment experts and associate finance directors, making four appointments and three promotions.

The company plans to grow its team by a third, recruiting six more people to the firm in 2022.

James Roach, managing director of Headstar, said: “In the wake of a job market where vacancies reached record levels last year, competition for talented people is fiercer than ever, particularly in the finance sector.