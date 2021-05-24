Globe Point to provide workspace for 400 people as part of revival of Temple District in Leeds

A computer generated image of the new development in Leeds

Work has started on CEG’s Globe Point development in the Temple district of Leeds.

BAM Construction has moved on to the site to deliver the 37,800 sq ft seven-storey building on Globe Road.

Globe Point will include ground floor break-out space, a business lounge and café kitchen. It will provide flexible workspace for up to 400 people when it opens in spring 2022.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The start of work on Globe Point is hugely welcome news for the Temple district and the city as a whole.

“Developments like this will help drive our recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the restrictions on all our lives continue to ease, make it clear that Leeds is very much open for business.

“We are really enthusiastic about what the future holds for Temple and look forward to watching this particular piece of the jigsaw take shape over the coming months.”

Designed by award-winning architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Globe Point offers views across the city from roof terraces on the top two floors and outdoor plazas.

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “The plans for Globe Point are very impressive indeed – this promises to be a landmark development in one of the city’s most exciting areas. It’s gratifying to see energy efficiency and other environmental considerations playing an important role in the building’s design, along with tech capacity and internet connectivity.

“A project of this scale and ambition is a major boost for our efforts to deliver increased job opportunities for people across the city through the regeneration of Temple and the wider South Bank.”

Nick Lee, Development Director of CEG, explained: “Globe Point displays our confidence in the office market and the city. Companies which have been reticent to commit earlier in the pandemic are now becoming more active in real estate decision making and we’re already in active dialogue on a number of enquiries. Healthy, flexible space and lease terms, and the opportunity to not face up front fit out costs, makes Globe Point all the more desirable.”

Fox Lloyd Jones and Knight Frank have been appointed to market the building.

Paul Fox of Fox Lloyd Jones said: “It’s an iconic gateway building with a truly unrivalled design and specification catering to requirements from 1,920 – 37,800 sq ft. The commitment to speculatively build is testament to CEG’s commitment to Leeds and the strength of the office market where stock remains at an all-time low.”

Eamon Fox, Partner and head of office agency at the Leeds office of Knight Frank, said: “At Globe Point, we are also able to offer a new approach to leasing, not only traditional leases, but also a core and flex approach.

"Business cycles have become shorter, and often decision making happens quicker than ever before, we offer options to lease the optimum level of space day one, with choices to expand when the conditions are correct for our customers. We can custom a leased solution, so that a business can be cost neutral when moving to Temple. This customer-focused approach means the customer can concentrate on their business rather than their space, providing a more productive, frictionless service.”

Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the LEP and NP11 group of Northern local enterprise partnerships, said: “The Globe Point development will further unlock the Temple District and South Bank area of Leeds by bringing the highest quality, Grade A office space to the market.

“This new workspace, in the heart of Leeds, will help us to attract investment and retain businesses in the already thriving digital, health and professional services sectors. The Temple District will also be home to the new Labcorp facility and their game-changing developments in clinical trials.

“The Temple District connects the city centre to the southern districts of Leeds and is creating a vibrant and innovative district where businesses can grow and thrive.“