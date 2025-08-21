GMI and Olympian complete £50m Rialto House student scheme in York

Rialto House, a four-storey, 275-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme on Fishergate, has been delivered by Yorkshire-based GMI Construction Group for developer Olympian Homes, with funding from Cain International.

The 80,000 sq. ft. complex is the latest response to York’s surging demand for student housing, offering high-quality bedrooms alongside a host of lifestyle facilities including a gym, yoga studio, games area, podcast and music studios, co-working and group dining spaces, and landscaped courtyards. Students will also benefit from cycle storage and a bespoke in-house cinema – a deliberate nod to the site’s heritage.

The Rialto Cinema, which opened in 1913 and later became a bingo hall, occupies a special place in local history. It was demolished in 2003 after decades of use, but is best remembered for hosting The Beatles four times in 1963, just before the band achieved global fame.

Ed Weston, Regional Director for Yorkshire at GMI Construction Group, described the development as “a flagship scheme delivering excellence in student living while honouring the legacy of a much-loved York landmark.”

He added: “We’re delighted to have completed this project in partnership with Olympian Homes and are proud to be playing a key role in tackling the student accommodation shortfall through our growing portfolio of PBSA developments. I also hope this marks the start of a strong and long-lasting relationship with Olympian and we look forward to collaborating on future opportunities.”

For Olympian Homes, Rialto House is intended to set a new benchmark for student living in the city.

Chair Mark Slatter said: “With Rialto House, we set out to create something distinctive, delivering outstanding student living. Thanks to GMI and our funding partner Cain International, this scheme sets a new benchmark for purpose-built student accommodation in York. The result from GMI is outstanding, with a level of finish that stands among the highest we’ve been involved with.”

Olympian Homes acquired the site in April 2021 and secured planning permission shortly after to demolish the bingo hall. Construction work began in 2022, with funding agreements finalised the following year.

The scheme is one of three PBSA projects GMI is delivering in York, underlining the contractor’s growing role in supporting the city’s higher education sector. The company said it worked with a predominantly local supply chain on the build, aligning with its commitment to regional growth and sustainability.

Students are expected to move into Rialto House from the start of the autumn term.

1 . Contributed The interior of Rialto House is focused on student welfare and has been finished to a high standard Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The interior of one of the bedrooms Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed One of the shared social areas within Rialto House Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Will Sharpey (left), Associate Construction Director at Olympian Homes and Ed Weston, GMI’s Regional Director for Yorkshire at the completion event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales