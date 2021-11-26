Go Store Self Storage opens in York after securing seven-figure funding deal

Go Store Self Storage used a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK to support the build and fit-out a 45,000 sq ft storage centre at Monks Cross, York.

The site includes 950 storage rooms with 35 different sizes available.

An additional £150,000 was also provided by the bank to support the company’s ongoing working capital requirements.

Go Store Self Storage in Monks Cross, York

Rory Windham, managing director at Go Store Self Storage, said: “The pandemic changed the way people work. Alongside a booming property market, this has created a surge in demand for additional storage and a unique opportunity for the growth of our business.

He added: “Online only companies have used our facilities to enable remote deliveries and generate rapid growth. With the support of HSBC UK, we’re delighted to be able to meet this demand with our new York site.”

