GoCardless: Bank payment firm set to launch new office in Leeds with 50 jobs and plans to ‘scale rapidly’
The Leeds office will have a team of 50 employees in the first 12 months, with roles spanning sales, partnerships, corporate services and operations. GoCardless said it then intends to “scale the office rapidly” in the coming years, replicating the expansion model of its existing hub offices in London and Riga.
The move has won the backing of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who said: “I am delighted to see the plans for GoCardless to set up their new office in Leeds, delivering good, high-skilled jobs across the region.”
The announcement comes alongside the UK government's recently announced Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy and Leeds Reforms, designed to make the UK the “number one destination for financial services businesses” and “rewire the financial system”.
The office is set to open later this year.
Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO at GoCardless, said: “Leeds is one of the UK’s most vibrant financial and professional services centres, with a thriving fintech community and strong university network.
“It was a natural choice for our Northern Hub and with the introduction of the Leeds Reforms, this dynamic ecosystem will only grow.
“We’re excited to become a key player in this fintech hot spot, tapping into a rich talent pool while also providing closer, more local support to our customers and partners across the region.”
GoCardless joins a group of businesses and institutions already operating in Leeds, including long-established financial institutions like Leeds Building Society, Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as well as other firms such as Pexa, LHV UK, and Microsoft.
The move also comes alongside West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Local Growth Plan to drive regional growth.
Speaking on the new office, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our region's outstanding ecosystem of talent, innovation and collaboration. GoCardless’ expansion is both a powerful validation of our local growth plan and a clear demonstration of the Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms in action.
“In creating a vibrant companion to the City of London, we are forging the global financial district of the future, helping to unlock investment and build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”
Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, added: "We're delighted to welcome GoCardless to Leeds and into the home of the Northern Square Mile. We’re confident that GoCardless’s expertise and innovation will complement our existing strengths and contribute significantly to the collaborative 'Team Leeds' approach that drives success across all sectors.
"This is an exciting time for Leeds, and we are optimistic that the government's recently announced Leeds Reforms will further stimulate significant investment and boost the UK economy.
"Located at the heart of the UK, joining financial powerhouses London and Edinburgh to serve the international market, our financial and professional services sector contributes 40% of the city's Gross Value Added, and we are uniquely positioned to leverage the huge potential of this key growth sector.”