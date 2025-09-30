GoCardless believes the future of finance is in Leeds - here's why: Catherine Birkett

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The numbers don't lie: the city’s tech sector is growing 125 per cent faster than the UK average, and it’s a key part of a thriving Northern tech scene. This isn't just about regional growth; it's about a fundamental shift in the UK’s economic landscape. That’s why we at GoCardless have chosen Leeds as the home for our new northern hub.

For us, this isn't just about expanding our workforce or adding expertise. It’s about integrating with a thriving community and playing our part in reshaping the future of financial services across the UK.

There has never been a more compelling time to invest in Leeds. The city is home to 100 of the 400 leading fintech firms in the North as well as institutions like the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England.

GoCardless is opening a new office in Leeds

The region’s financial sector alone generates an estimated £19.8 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) and accounts for 5 per cent of England's total economic output, employing nearly 20,000 people within the fintech industry. This wealth of expertise, combined with world-class universities and a strong graduate talent pipeline, creates a great environment for tech and fintech to thrive.

It’s no surprise that the Chancellor chose Leeds to launch the UK Government’s Financial Services Growth & Competitiveness Strategy, now known as the “Leeds Reforms”. The city’s established financial ecosystem makes it a natural choice to lead this national transformation. These reforms are designed to rebalance financial services across the country, promote innovation, and pave the way for the UK to become the fintech capital of the world.

On a personal note, this move feels like a homecoming. As a very proud Yorkshire native and a lifelong Leeds United supporter, I’ve always known this city’s story is one of resilience and ambition. These are qualities I believe define both the fintech community and any strong family, of which I’m reminded every time I go home to visit. By choosing Leeds as the location of our Northern hub, we’re not chasing headlines; we’re making a strategic decision, backed by the city's history of hard work and proven strengths.

Leeds offers a rare combination of talent, infrastructure, and connectivity -- with financial and tech expertise, leading universities that produce a steady stream of skilled graduates, and a network of organisations like Fintech North that help both startups and established firms share knowledge and innovate.

Catherine Birkett is Chief Financial Officer at GoCardless

Most importantly, Leeds is a city invested in its own future. From the presence of global organisations to regional growth initiatives, there is an active commitment to building a sustainable, innovation-led economy. This gives businesses the confidence to invest and expand, knowing the city is as ambitious as they are.

Our investment in Leeds goes beyond business expansion. It’s about creating opportunities for local talent. By opening our northern hub, we aim to generate around 50 high-skilled jobs in the first year. We then intend to scale the office rapidly in the coming years, replicating the expansion model of our existing hub offices in London and Riga. This will give local people the chance to make a global impact from a leading regional base.

We are proud to make Leeds a key part of our future. This city will play a defining role in shaping the UK’s position as a global leader in financial services, and we hope our investment will inspire others to see that the future of finance is here.