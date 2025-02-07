Gold Award for Hull Trains and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust at prestigious Film Awards

Hull Trains is celebrating securing a gold award at the highly respected Communicate Lens Awards held in London earlier this month alongside popular Yorkshire broadcaster, Jon Mitchell.

The award-winning campaign was designed to promote mental health and wellbeing through the discovery of Yorkshire’s stunning wildlife habitats, showcasing beauty spots along the Hull Trains route in partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Jon Mitchell, a trusted face in Yorkshire with decades of broadcasting experience, praised the campaign’s focus on both mental health and environmental awareness and collected the awards on stage alongside representatives from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Jon Mitchell, said: “This was an unbelievable campaign to be involved in. What really appealed to me right from the outset was that Hull Trains weren’t just focussed on self-promotion. They were keen to support customers and colleagues with mental health awareness and importantly also highlight some of the amazing natural habitats and wildlife conservation areas in East Yorkshire and Humberside, many of which I enjoy visiting myself.”

The campaign achieved record-breaking views on the company’s social media platforms and raised awareness of the conservation efforts of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Amanda Spivack, Director of fundraising and engagement at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “Spending time in beautiful wild places is a natural fit with mental health and we were so proud and delighted that our reserves were chosen to showcase that important relationship. We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Hull Trains and Jon Mitchell, which clearly shines through with this award.”

Hull Trains secured the Gold award for the ‘Best Use of Video on Social Media’ and the Silver Award for ‘Best Copy Style or Tone of Voice’ awards during a ceremony recognising outstanding video content by familiar household names.

Richard Salkeld, Head of Communications & Partnerships at Hull Trains, said: “Our Mental Health Awareness Week video series highlights one of the many ways we proudly support our customers, colleagues and communities. Jon’s warmth and great knowledge of our part of the world helped us deliver powerful messages about the beauty of our route and the significant wellbeing benefits of exploring the outdoors.”

The Communicate Lens Awards recognise and reward excellence from organisations that have successfully used film and video as part of a wider communications strategy.