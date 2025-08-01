Goldman Sachs backed Adler &Allan acquires engineering and environmental services group E&E
A spokesman said the acquisition “significantly enhances” Adler & Allan’s environmental services offering, and increases its exposure to blue chip customers across multiple industrial sectors.
E&E Group was formed in 2023 through the merger of Marlin Environmental Services and Yellowstone Environmental Solutions, following a 12-year collaborative partnership. Today, E&E Group operates across multiple sectors, offering services including engineering and maintenance, hazardous and non-hazardous waste services and specialist environmental services.
Dan Coen, CEO, E&E Group, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the Adler & Allan Group. The extent of Adler & Allan’s service range, combined with E&E Group’s UK presence presents an excellent opportunity to broaden our offer to both new and existing customers, while further strengthening Adler & Allan’s leading position in the integrated environmental services market.”
Jason Clay, Managing Director of Adler & Allan’s Environmental Division, said: “Welcoming E&E Group into the Adler & Allan family represents another tangible step towards realising our plan to further strengthen our market leading package of integrated environmental solutions and enhancing customer value.”
The spokesman said Harrogate-headquartered Adler & Allan, which is backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, remains committed to pursuing an acquisition-focused strategy.
Henrik Pedersen, CEO of Adler & Allan, added: “This acquisition marks another key milestone in our growth strategy to create a unified suite of environmental services across the UK and internationally."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.