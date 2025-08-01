Goldman Sachs backed Adler &Allan acquires engineering and environmental services group E&E

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said the acquisition “significantly enhances” Adler & Allan’s environmental services offering, and increases its exposure to blue chip customers across multiple industrial sectors.

E&E Group was formed in 2023 through the merger of Marlin Environmental Services and Yellowstone Environmental Solutions, following a 12-year collaborative partnership. Today, E&E Group operates across multiple sectors, offering services including engineering and maintenance, hazardous and non-hazardous waste services and specialist environmental services.

Dan Coen, CEO, E&E Group, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the Adler & Allan Group. The extent of Adler & Allan’s service range, combined with E&E Group’s UK presence presents an excellent opportunity to broaden our offer to both new and existing customers, while further strengthening Adler & Allan’s leading position in the integrated environmental services market.”

Adler & Allan, the provider of integrated environmental services backed by Goldman Sachs, has acquired engineering and environmental services group, E&E Group Ltd. (Photo by Adler & Allan)

Jason Clay, Managing Director of Adler & Allan’s Environmental Division, said: “Welcoming E&E Group into the Adler & Allan family represents another tangible step towards realising our plan to further strengthen our market leading package of integrated environmental solutions and enhancing customer value.”

The spokesman said Harrogate-headquartered Adler & Allan, which is backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, remains committed to pursuing an acquisition-focused strategy.