Goole: Up to 200 jobs set to be created at Siemens Mobility’s new Bogie Assembly and Service Centre
Construction company Caddick is delivering a £20m contract to build Siemens Mobility’s new Bogie Assembly and Service Centre in Goole.
A spokesman said: “Forming part of Siemens Mobility’s Goole Rail Village, the new Bogie Assembly and Service Centre will increase capacity for Siemens Mobility’s bogie and wheelset overhaul work, securing around 100 existing jobs and creating up to a further 200.”
Caddick is building the 13,500 sq m industrial unit on 1.5 hectares of land next to the Goole Train Manufacturing Facility. The Bogie Service Centre, which is set for completion in Spring 2026, will be used for the assembly and refurbishment of rail components, including new build bogies and wheelsets to supply international rail networks.
Steve Ford, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction North East & Yorkshire, said: “Our region’s industrial sector is seeing some significant investment, which is really positive for our economy and job market.”