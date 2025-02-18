Gordon Ramsay merges restaurant arms as private equity firm invests

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chef said the deal will help him to expand further internationally and create more partnerships across the group, which has 94 restaurants globally.

The reorganisation of his restaurant empire will bring all of his business globally into one firm, which he will own 50-50 with Lion Capital.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants will have its own executive management team and board of directors based in London.

The celebrity chef’s restaurant business was launched in 1998 and has expanded to now include 37 restaurants in the UK, 35 in the US and 22 in other countries.

His restaurants hold a total of eight Michelin stars.

Lion Capital will provide new funding into the firm after first striking a deal in 2019 to invest 100 million dollars (£79.4 million) to take a 50% stake in his North America business.

Mr Ramsay said: “This is an exciting new chapter for our business, building on over five years of collaboration with Lion Capital.

“Together, and with the support of a brilliant team, we are poised to grow our international reach, create new partnerships, and bring exceptional dining experiences to more people around the world.”

The restaurant group has recently signed a deal to serve hospitality clients at 10 races during this year’s Formula One season.