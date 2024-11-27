Government electric vehicle rules have caused 'market volatility', says Vertu Motors CEO

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments come after the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recently warned that the pace of the Government’s proposed transition schedule for zero emissions vehicles could negatively affect car manufacturers, as demand for the vehicles fails to “meet ambition”. Vauxhall owner Stellantis also recently announced the closure of its Luton plant, a decision the firm said was made within the context of the “stringent” UK zero-emission vehicle (Zev) mandate.

Under the Zev mandate, at least 22 per cent of new cars sold by UK vehicle manufacturers this year must be zero-emission. The threshold is also set to rise each year, with the mandate setting out a target to reach 80 per cent by 2030.

The Government has also committed to banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

The Government's electric vehicle rules have caused 'market volatility', accorting to the CEO of Vertu Motors. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Speaking as Vertu Motors announced its interim results, Mr Forrester said: “The retail new car market declined as the Government’s regulation to transition to battery electric vehicles introduced market volatility and negative effects in terms of affordability.”

In a speech to the SMMT earlier this week, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he was "absolutely committed” to the 2030 target, but that he had "heard loud and clear” on the need to support vehicle manufacturers.

Mr Forrester's comments come after Vertu Motors posted a jump in revenue for the six months ending August 31. The company posted revenue of £2.92bn, up from £2.42bn in the same period last year.

The company also posted adjusted pre-tax profit of £23.5m for the period, a drop from £31.5m last year.

Commenting on the results, Mr Forrester said: “I am pleased with the Group’s first half performance against a fast-shifting market backdrop. Our high margin aftersales business delivered an excellent H1 performance, aided by higher technician numbers and execution of the Group’s vehicle health check process.

“The Group’s strong balance sheet, excellent portfolio of brands, robust and scalable systems, and a strong and experienced leadership team with motivated colleagues puts us in a great position from which to deliver on our strategic goals.

“We are actively pursuing value accretive growth opportunities to enhance our portfolio, applying strict investment return metrics as well as returning cash to shareholders.”

