Government has golden opportunity to fix broken and dysfunctional planning system: Matthew Stephens

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I think back over the past two years in my role as president of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, many businesses have faced a rocky road.

Soaring inflation and rising interest rates in the aftermath of the ill-fated mini budget, the cost-of-living crisis and of course energy price rises following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine have all taken their toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there is always a temptation to baton down the hatches and wait for better times ahead,

Matthew Stephens shares his expert insight

businesses often find a way to overcome the challenges they face. Those that adapt, evolve and

innovate often find themselves reaping the rewards.

The recent budget was undoubtedly a tough one for many businesses. Many of the business owners I have spoken to are rightly concerned about how the Chancellor’s decision to increase employer NI contributions will inevitably impact job creation and retention.

If the Chancellor’s mantra of “Invest, invest, invest” is to be truly realised, then the Government must unlock barriers to growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The productivity challenges facing South Yorkshire have been well documented in recent years. Much of this focus has rightly concentrated upon helping businesses to operate more efficiently. The same approach must now be applied to the public sector.

The additional revenue generated from the budget cannot be used to further bloat the already inefficient and unproductive public sector at the expense of business growth.

The current planning system, for example, is dysfunctional and broken. This isn’t just impacting the construction sector but is also problematic for businesses wishing to invest in the region.

If we have the aspiration and desire to grow the regional economy, both in terms of homes built and the workspace and infrastructure needed to create and sustain jobs, then there is a golden opportunity to make a real impact when it comes to unlocking the broken and dysfunctional planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am particularly proud of the work Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Property & Planning Forum has undertaken. Launched earlier this year, the forum is providing opportunities for planning departments and businesses to work collaboratively towards unblocking common hurdles.

There are similar challenges facing public sector supply chains. If the local and regional economy is to truly prosper, then the public sector must play its role in supporting local supply chains, helping to retain wealth within the region.

During my presidency I’ve had the privilege of seeing first-hand the vital role that Chambers of Commerce play in shaping the business eco-system. Not only do they act as the eyes and ears of their membership when it comes to influencing policy decisions, they also provide opportunities for collaboration and driving the buy-local agenda.

Perhaps above all else, what the past two years has taught me is that if our region has the aspiration and desire to grow, regardless of the challenges posed through decisions made in Whitehall, then no matter how big or small the business may be, Chambers of Commerce hold a unique place in the business community, ones that provide support and guidance for members, create opportunities for collaboration as well as ensure that the voice of business is heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been an incredible honour and a privilege to represent 1,100-plus businesses during the past two years, who collectively employ a 70,000-strong workforce across South Yorkshire.