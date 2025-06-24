Government investment win for Yorkshire agency to support new app development

Hull-based marketing agency, Summit, has been awarded a grant by government body, UK Research and Innovation, as part of the government's ambition to encourage growth across the creative sector.

Productcaster, the ecommerce technology arm of Hull-based performance marketing agency Summit, has been awarded a grant by government body, UK Research and Innovation, to support the development of a pioneering new automated experimentation app.

The application, named ProductTester, will bolster the existing Productcaster suite, helping ecommerce retailers drive greater performance from their Google Ads campaigns.

ProductTester enables ecommerce retailers to optimise product titles and descriptions by running controlled experiments on their product feed.

Optimising titles and descriptions can improve click-through-rate and therefore increase revenue from Google Ads campaigns. The app allows ecommerce and paid search managers to hypothesise, plan and execute multiple tests simultaneously and provides simple digestible test results which aid data-driven decision making.

Productcaster is one of 127 creative businesses across the UK to be awarded with the grant as part of the Create Growth Programme (CGP), delivered by Innovate UK. Some of the other businesses that are set to benefit from the government grant include; Borro, a children’s clothing rental platform based in the West Midlands and Tapocketa, an animation studio based in Hertfordshire.

The government scheme aims to support businesses to develop innovative new products, attract private investment and access one-to-one mentoring with industry experts. The scheme is part of the government’s wider plans to boost economic growth and support the creative industries.

About winning the government grant, Martin Corcoran, CEO and owner at Productcaster and Summit, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded the grant from Innovate UK. The product and technology teams at Productcaster have been working tirelessly to build a state-of-the-art application that will complement our existing technology, allowing ecommerce brands to drive even greater ROI from their paid media investment.”

Productcaster is Summit’s proprietary ecommerce technology suite. Launched in 2018, the suite’s Comparison Shopping Service currently facilitates £2billion of Google Ads spend annually, decreasing CPC costs on Google by up to 20% and driving campaign efficiency. Other tools include FeedManager for syncing product feeds to advertising networks and ProductMaximiser for boosting product visibility across Google Ads.

ProductTester is currently being trialled by a number of Productcaster and Summit clients and is set to become publicly available within the next few months.