Government 'looking at curriculum' in order to address digital skills gap, says tech Minister

Baroness Jones of Whitchurch, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Future Digital Economy and Online Safety, said that although the UK is ahead of other European countries in terms of venture capital investment, issues around staffing are still holding back advancements in the tech industry.

Her comments come shortly after she attended Leeds Digital Festival, where she hosted a roundtable event with regional representatives from the tech industry, before talking to festival director Stuart Clarke MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “One of the problems that’s holding us back is that we simply haven’t got the digital skills necessary to fill the vacancies that exist and enable the future growth that we need. At the moment, 32 per cent of open vacancies in the UK are due to skills shortages.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baroness Jones hoting the online safety civil society roundtable. Photo: Alecsandra Dragoi / DSIT

“We’re looking at the curriculum, which is very fundamental, but were also working with businesses to collaborate and to provide in-house workplace training. We’re also looking at other ways we can provide shorter term training initiatives so that young people coming out of education can up-skill and get these jobs.”

According to Government figures, the digital skills gap is estimated to cost the UK economy £63bn per year. The annual Consumer Digital Index, run by Lloyds bank and commissioned by the Department of Education, last year found that 7.5 million people – equating to 18 per cent of UK adults – lacked the “essential digital skills” needed for the workplace.

Baroness Jones said that she believed one of the reasons for the digital skills gap was a lack of understanding from young people on available jobs. She said: “It goes back to schools. Obviously, not enough young people are taking computer science at GCSE, but its broader than that. We need to encourage young people to think that there are proper careers using digital skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I find it very frustrating that there are so many opportunities for really well paid jobs in the digital world that young people in Leeds in Yorkshire and Humberside could be taking up. These are great and well-paid jobs, but young people just aren’t making the connection about where the jobs are and how they could work in those sectors. That’s a huge frustration for us but we are beginning to address it.”

Baroness Jones said that the Government was also facing a challenge in terms of diversification in the tech sector. According to the Tech Talent Charter, women hold only 21 per cent of senior tech leadership roles in the UK.

Baroness Jones said: “Getting more women and more diversity into the tech sector is a challenge for us. We’re looking at bringing attention to role models, but we’re also looking at how else we can deliver that, and how else women who want to run their own companies can access investment and funds to help them grow, because that is part of the barrier at the moment.”