Government must 'inject real momentum' to housebuilding plans, says MHA chief

The chief executive of Bradford-based Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has said 2025 must be the year for the government to “inject real momentum” into its housebuilding plans, if Ministers are to meet their pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes by the end of this Parliament.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:45 GMT

Lee Bloomfield’s comments came as part of a New Year message from the company, which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley.

He said: “Last month, we were privileged to host strategy and policy staff from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in Bradford and Keighley as part of the Social Housing Immersion Programme.

“We made clear that MHA stands ready to help in any way we can to help the government deliver its promise of 1.5 million new homes within five years.

Lee Bloomfield, chief executive of MHA.

“Whilst Ministers have faced criticism for the direction taken in some areas of policy, I believe the tone and approach they have adopted in relation to housebuilding has been impressive.

“But with the clock ticking, they must inject real momentum into the process by swiftly enacting the planning legislation they have talked up before getting actual shovels in the ground.

“And signs of delivery must be visible this year, otherwise those who believe that the 1.5 million housing target is fanciful will have added reason to be sceptical.

“A new year brings new hope, new aspiration and new energy – nowhere more so than Bradford UK City of Culture 2025.

“The sincere wish of everyone in the housing sector must be that this new year will herald a new dawn in the delivery of new homes.”

Mr Bloomfield’s comments follow plans announced by the Labour Government in August for a “new homes accelerator”, which would see 1.5 million homes built over the party’s first five years in power.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner previously said she wanted to see the “biggest wave of council housing in a generation”.

The plans, however, have faced criticism from a number of groups including the chief executive of Britain’s largest housebuilding company.

When asked by the BBC if there were enough workers to build the extra homes proposed by the Government, David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Redrow, said: “the short answer is no”. He added that the Government would have to “revolutionise the market, revolutionise planning, revolutionise methods of production” to achieve its goal.

In the New Year message, Mr Bloomfield also reflected on the “incredible milestones” MHA had achieved over the previous 12 months, which he described as “a testament to our commitment to serving our communities, enhancing our services and fostering a truly inclusive and supportive environment.”

Notable successes included being recognised as the first housing association worldwide to win the ISO 30415 accreditation for HR and diversity and inclusion and the launch of a new website. 2024 also saw the firm deliver 20 new affordable homes at Odette’s Point in Keighley.

