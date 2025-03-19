Government pledges response to Openreach calls for renters' right to fibre broadband installation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Barbara Janke has proposed an amendment to the Renters’ Right Bill, which is currently progressing through Parliament.

Baroness Janke has proposed changing the bill to allow tenants to request the right for fibre broadband installation, ensuring that consent cannot be “unreasonably refused” by landlords and setting a 28-day time limit for property owners to give decisions.

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, wants the law to be changed

Mr Selley said given the bill already contains similar provisions for tenants to request having a pet, adding the amendment makes sense.

He said: “Isn’t a bit odd that to be saying ‘you can have a budgie but you can’t have brilliant broadband’? It is not very 21st Century because great broadband is pretty much an essential these days but if the landlord isn’t interested or is a vacant landlord then the renter has no right to request and plumb the place with fibre.

"We already have fibre being laid outside of blocks of flats and apartments. But we’ve been unable to get permission to get inside and finish the job.”

Openreach is in the process of rolling out ultrafast full fibre broadband across the country, with the aim of connecting 25 million properties by next year.

In response to his comments, a Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to close the digital divide and ensure everyone has access to fast and reliable broadband, no matter where they live or work.

“Our Renters’ Rights Bill will transform the experience of private renting and we will respond to the amendment in due course, while we continue to work with operators, landowners, housing associations and local authorities on this important issue.”

The Government is understood to be sympathetic to concerns about access to flats for gigabit deployment and is considering what approach to take. Any changes similar to those being proposed would require a full consultation before being implemented.

The previous Tory Government had opposed Openreach’s proposals on the issue, arguing that allowing network operators to enter premises without a landlord’s permission would “significantly and adversely impact on the rights of property owners and occupiers”.