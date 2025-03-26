Government stake in NatWest falls below 4 per cent as bank edges towards private ownership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which was once rescued by taxpayers, is expecting the stake to fall to zero in the coming months.

It recently saw investment group BlackRock take over from the Government as its biggest shareholder for the first time in more than 16 years.

NatWest received multibillion-pound bailouts funded by taxpayers during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, as part of a rescue package to stabilise the banking sector.

The Government’s shareholding in NatWest has fallen below 4% as the bank edges closer to being privately owned. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

This left the Government with an 84 per cent stake in what was then known as Royal Bank of Scotland.

At the end of 2023, the shareholding was at 40 per cent, but the Treasury has since been whittling down that stake as it accelerated efforts to return it to private hands. A planned retail share sale was ditched last year when the new Labour Government came into power.