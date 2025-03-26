Government stake in NatWest falls below 4 per cent as bank edges towards private ownership
The group, which was once rescued by taxpayers, is expecting the stake to fall to zero in the coming months.
It recently saw investment group BlackRock take over from the Government as its biggest shareholder for the first time in more than 16 years.
NatWest received multibillion-pound bailouts funded by taxpayers during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, as part of a rescue package to stabilise the banking sector.
This left the Government with an 84 per cent stake in what was then known as Royal Bank of Scotland.
At the end of 2023, the shareholding was at 40 per cent, but the Treasury has since been whittling down that stake as it accelerated efforts to return it to private hands. A planned retail share sale was ditched last year when the new Labour Government came into power.
This could have seen shares offered to the public at a discounted price.
