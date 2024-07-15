Government’s stake in NatWest drops below 20 per cent for first time since bank was nationalised

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stock exchange announcement on Monday confirmed that the Treasury’s stake in the bank is now 19.97 per cent, down by a little under one percentage point.

NatWest received several multibillion-pound bailouts during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, leaving the Government with an 84 per cent stake in what was then known as Royal Bank of Scotland.

But the Treasury has been selling down its stake in the lender, which also owns Coutts.

The Government's stake in NatWest Group has dropped to below 20% for the first time since the bank was nationalised in the 2008 financial crisis. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

In 2018, the Government owned 62 per cent of the group, which had fallen to 37.98 per cent in December.

In March, that fell below 30 per cent, meaning the Government is no longer classed as a controlling shareholder in the lender.

Earlier this year, NatWest wrote to shareholders asking them to support an increase in the amount of stock the bank could buy back from the Government in a year, from just under 5 per cent to 15 per cent.

So far, the blocks of shares have been sold to institutional investors. The Treasury was also supposed to include a public share sale this summer as part of an attempt to create a “new generation of retail investors” but that was temporarily shelved because of the General Election.