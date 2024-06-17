Grade II listed building in Leeds formerly owned by Lord Mayor set to become luxury apartments
The Woodlands Lodge, a derelict Grade II-listed building, has been acquired, together with surrounding parkland, for an undisclosed sum.
Ducale Developments said the lodge will be converted and renovated into a “unique and prestigious” scheme of four large luxury apartments and two detached executive homes and is expected to be completed in early 2026.
Ducale is owned by former senior PwC partner turned entrepreneur Ian Plunkett and long-time friend and business partner, David Flannery, the managing director of family-owned ACS Stainless.
Mr Plunkett said: “We are excited to get started on creating something special in this unique space in a highly desirable part of north Leeds. We’ve enjoyed working with John and his team at Audley on this deal.”
The Woodlands Lodge was part of the Scarcroft Lodge estate, built in 1830 by Quaker wool merchant Newman Cash.
Former owners include the Earl of Mexborough and Albert Braithwaite, a former Lord Mayor of Leeds. The 16-acre estate left private hands in 1945 when it was acquired by the Yorkshire Electricity Company and was the office of Npower until being sold for development.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.