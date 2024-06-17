The Woodlands Lodge, a derelict Grade II-listed building, has been acquired, together with surrounding parkland, for an undisclosed sum.

Ducale Developments said the lodge will be converted and renovated into a “unique and prestigious” scheme of four large luxury apartments and two detached executive homes and is expected to be completed in early 2026.

Ducale is owned by former senior PwC partner turned entrepreneur Ian Plunkett and long-time friend and business partner, David Flannery, the managing director of family-owned ACS Stainless.

Mr Plunkett said: “We are excited to get started on creating something special in this unique space in a highly desirable part of north Leeds. We’ve enjoyed working with John and his team at Audley on this deal.”

The Woodlands Lodge was part of the Scarcroft Lodge estate, built in 1830 by Quaker wool merchant Newman Cash.