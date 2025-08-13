Grade II-listed Guest & Chrimes brassworks: Hotel plans approved for iconic Rotherham foundry site

Plans to part-demolish and redevelop the Grade II-listed Guest & Chrimes brassworks into a hotel have been approved by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The decision, made on Thursday August 7, gives the green light for the long-vacant Don Street site to be transformed into a 138-room hotel with a new L-shaped extension, linked to the retained northern range, including the iconic water tower, via a glazed walkway.

The scheme, brought forward by Stewart Developments Ltd and designed by Stephenson Hamilton Risley Studio, will see two of the remaining three historic ranges demolished. Landscaping, flood resilience measures and an information board detailing the site’s history will also be included.

Council planning officers recommended approval subject to 38 conditions covering heritage safeguards, archaeology, biodiversity, drainage, noise and lighting controls. Developers must also agree a local labour plan to maximise employment opportunities for Rotherham residents.

Guest & Chrimes Hotel

The decision comes despite a formal objection from Historic England earlier this year, which argued the partial demolition would cause harm to the site’s historic significance and that this harm had not been convincingly justified. The heritage watchdog had urged the council to retain more of the foundry’s surviving structures.

In their report, planning officers acknowledged the harm to the heritage asset but concluded that the regeneration benefits of bringing a dangerous, fire-damaged site back into use outweighed the loss, in line with national planning policy.

Work must begin within three years to keep the permission valid.

