Grade II listed Victorian building in Sheffield to be converted into new apartments

A historic, Grade II listed Victorian building in Sheffield city centre will be converted into almost 20 new apartments.

The applicant representing the Industrial Tribunals Central Office Property Centre on East Parade in Sheffield city centre has been given the go-ahead to create 18 new properties in the Victorian building.

The building was originally constructed in 1825 but it was altered during the 20th century – it was used for a variety of reasons, including as a boys school and offices.

According to a planning document, the building has suffered from poor maintenance over the years with the original timber windows being replaced and the current windows not being maintained, resulting in rotting in areas.

Also, the facades now contain graffiti in certain areas “which detract from the historical significance of the building”.

The proposal is, therefore, the restoration, internal alteration and creation of 18 new apartments to a Grade II listed building within the conservation area of Sheffield city centre.

The plans include:

the removal of graffiti and cleaning of the façade to bring the building’s appearance to its former beauty.

re-introduction of Stone Balustrade to the front façade to ensure the appearance of the building is historically accurate.

replacement of external filament bulbs with new LED lighting. To reduce the energy impact of the building when in use.

restoration of existing windows and introduction of new secondary glazing to improve the energy performance of the building, whilst keeping the historical appearance.

replacement of broken slate tiles to ensure the building is water tight and structurally sound.

overhaul any broken or damaged rainwater with matching materials to future proof the building and keep the original appearance of the building.

The applicant concluded: “This amended proposal for 14 East Parade provides the city with much needed housing in Sheffield and helps with the government’s plans to build 1.5m new homes.

