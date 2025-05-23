'Graduates joining Bank of England in Leeds could go on to advise rate-setters on policy'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastian Walsh, Secretary of the Bank of England, told a roundtable at the UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) that "a horizontal slice of the bank" was being established in Leeds, with up to 500 people, which is around 10 per cent of the Bank's total workforce, set to be based in the city by 2027.

He said it was possible that graduates who were joining the Bank's operations in Leeds this year might be advising the MPC members about interest rate policy by 2030, which showed the significance of the jobs on offer in Yorkshire.

He told The Yorkshire Post afterwards: “We are recruiting across all disciplines. Within five years you might expect the economists we are recruiting now to play a role advising the Bank’s decision-makers.

(Photo supplied by Bank of England)

“We knew the talent was here in Yorkshire,’’ he added. “It has great strengths in data and technology and a thriving financial services industry which generates the kinds of skills we're interested in. We’ve recruited leaders in regulatory technology and data tech in Leeds.

“Until now if you wanted to be in the business of forecasting the economy, there are a handful of organisations that do it in a big way and they are all in London. But with us here in Leeds now you can come and work for the Bank in Yorkshire. The support we've received from the city council and from the mayor has been absolutely fantastic. It's a credit to Leeds and West Yorkshire how united and creative the region has proved to be.”

He made the comments at a roundtable event at UKREiiF which had the title Leeds: An Engine for Growth and featured leading figures from the financial services sector.

Another of the speakers, Chris Hayward, policy chair of the City of London Corporation told the Yorkshire Post that his “big ask” of the Government is that the new industrial strategy should be “all encompassing across the United Kingdom”.

He added: "It should really build on the amazing stuff that's happening in Leeds and in all our other great cities and regions and it should be inclusive to drive economic growth across the UK.

“I’m hugely excited by the fact that organisations like the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority are establishing growing bases in Leeds,’’ he added. “These institutions, including the civil service, are creating more jobs in regional cities. It’s great, as someone who represents the UK financial services industry as a whole, to see this success.

“The UK is a safe haven because of what is happening geo-politically,’’ he added. “We have been through the tariffs in the US, that's shocked people a bit, and we’ve had a rippling effect right across the global economies in Europe, where we have a reset in the relationship with the UK, which I greatly welcome and this Government is establishing.

“When you look at where you invest in the world, the UK comes out with a lot of tick points. When you look at investing, what we say to people is: ‘Don't just look at London and the south east, that may be the engine room of the UK, but the economy itself is UK wide.”’

“We want all regions in the UK to succeed, with the City of London as the greatest professional and financial services capital in the world and that's the message I sell.”

Other speakers included Lorna Pimlott of the National Wealth Fund, Pritheeva Rasaratnam of the Financial Conduct Authority, which both have growing offices in Leeds, and Ed Whiting, the CEO of Leeds City Council.

Mr Whiting, who chaired the event, said Leeds’ own version of the square mile was getting busier. Earlier this year, the Financial Conduct Authority opened further floor space at its existing base at 6 Queen Street, Leeds increasing it by an additional 5,000 square feet.

