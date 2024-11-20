Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grand Central said that if approved by the Office for Rail and Road (ORR), the move would “secure” its long-term future in the region.

Grand Central runs trains from 15 destinations to London King’s Cross, and is the only operator to connect areas incouding Sunderland, Halifax, Hartlepool, and Pontefract directly to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hutchings, managing director responsible for Grand Central, said: “We’re proud of the role we play at Grand Central in connecting underserved communities across Yorkshire and the North East, and we’re grateful to be backed by local businesses who recognise the crucial role our services play in connecting businesses to opportunities that drive local growth.

Grand Central has submitted an application to extend its track access rights in Yorkshire and the North East. Photo: Jonny Walton

"We want to secure our long-term future in the region, creating the conditions to unlock investment in new trains at no cost to the taxpayer – expanding capacity and enabling us to deliver an even better experience for our passengers and the communities we serve.”

If approved, Grand Central said the application could “unlock the conditions” for it to invest in new, state-of-the-art Bi-Mode trains.

The trains would replace the current 24-year-old stock and could increase capacity on the line by up to 20 per cent, according to firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Central said the trains would also cut carbon emissions and could “serve the UK long into the future” as they operate on both electric and non-electric tracks.

The move builds on Grand Central's previous application to the regulator earlier this year to deliver additional services and new stops across Yorkshire and the North East. This would include new services to Seaham, which would be the town’s first and only direct connection to London, and additional services from York to London.

Both applications have been backed by local businesses including Hays Travel, F.C. Halifax Town, and the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Mark Casci, head of policy and representation at West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Yorkshire’s economy is crying out for improved connectivity. As such, Grand Central’s ambitious plans have our unequivocal support and we hope it will be successful with its applications.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad