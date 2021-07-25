Grant Thornton boosts Yorkshire corporate finance team after string of deals

Picture caption: The expanded Grant Thornton Corporate Finance team from Right to Left: Simon Keppie, John Whitney, Jim Whittaker, Ben Brydges, Duncan Morpeth and James Boreman. Picture Simon Dewhurst

Recent deals include the sale of specialist home healthcare provider Routes Healthcare to mid-market investor Palatine Private Equity in a secondary buyout, and the sale of East Yorkshire-based steel fabricator and installer DAM Structures to Severfield plc for up to £27m, LDC’s investment in preventative healthcare specialist PAM and the acquisition of North East-based fire and security firm ABCA Systems by Trimountain Partners.

The team also advised the vendors of Doncaster-based architectural building surveying and project management consultancy John Hill Associates on the sale of the business to Diskin Capital, an investment business founded by former Leeds Rhinos RLFC player Matt Diskin.

The team has now recruited two young dealmakers to join its ranks. Ben Brydges joins as an Assistant Manager from a Big Four firm, where he spent three and a half years. Also joining

the team is Assistant Manager James Boreman, following four years in the firm’s audit arm.

Led by Partner Peter Terry, head of corporate finance in the North, the team also includes directors Jim Whittaker and Duncan Morpeth, supported by Simon Keppie and John Whitney, plus specialist financial modeller, Jake Troughear.

Mr Whittaker, said: “After a prolonged period of uncertainty in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and also Brexit, we have seen a buoyant deals market all year.

“With confidence rebounding strongly deal activity is continuing unabated, particularly in selected sectors including healthcare, technology, business support services and e- commerce.”

Mr Morpeth added: “Multiple factors are driving high levels of activity, including the weight of private equity capital looking to find a home, an abundance of high quality businesses and entrepreneurial management teams that are looking for investment to drive the next phase of growth in their businesses and also anticipated increases in Capital Gains Tax later this year.