Grant Thornton latest firm to join major City Square House development in Leeds

Business and financial advisor, Grant Thornton UK, has announced that it is taking 9,974 sq ft of office space at the major City Square House development, in Leeds.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST

The move will see Grant Thornton relocate from Whitehall Riverside in Leeds, into the 12-storey City Square House, which was devloped by MRP.

Dan Dickinson, partner and practice leader for Yorkshire at Grant Thornton UK, said: “We’re very excited to have agreed this exceptional new space in the heart of Leeds city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The building’s sustainability credentials, substantial amenities and modern design will provide our people with a great base from which to support our clients in the region.”

City Square House, in central Leeds.placeholder image
City Square House, in central Leeds.

Grant Thornton will be joining Liberty Global, Barnett Waddingham, DLA Piper and Markel, an SME-focused expert in insurance, tax and legal services, in the building, which is located next to Leeds train station.

The deal was brokered by the Leeds office of property consultancy Knight Frank.

Related topics:LeedsGrant ThorntonYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice