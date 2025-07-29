Grant Thornton latest firm to join major City Square House development in Leeds
The move will see Grant Thornton relocate from Whitehall Riverside in Leeds, into the 12-storey City Square House, which was devloped by MRP.
Dan Dickinson, partner and practice leader for Yorkshire at Grant Thornton UK, said: “We’re very excited to have agreed this exceptional new space in the heart of Leeds city centre.
"The building’s sustainability credentials, substantial amenities and modern design will provide our people with a great base from which to support our clients in the region.”
Grant Thornton will be joining Liberty Global, Barnett Waddingham, DLA Piper and Markel, an SME-focused expert in insurance, tax and legal services, in the building, which is located next to Leeds train station.
The deal was brokered by the Leeds office of property consultancy Knight Frank.
