A popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway in Yorkshire has been put up for sale just months after it reopened.

The family-run Graveleys of Harrogate, on Cheltenham Parade, has become popular with residents and visitors to the town. The premises was bought by Catch Seafood in 2019 and was rebranded following a £250,000 refurbishment.

However, after Catch went into administration in October 2022, Simon Pilkington reopened it in February this year.

The business is now up for sale again and has been listed on the RightBiz website.

The listing describes the business as ‘one of the north's most famous fish and chips restaurants occupying a prime trading position and has become a local landmark’.