Grayton: London investment group buys Humber engineering company for undisclosed sum

Grayton, which employs 130 staff and is based in Barton-upon-Humber in North Lincolnshire, has new owners in the form of RD Capital Partners. The group has taken an 80 per cent stake in the business, with existing staff member Carl Meale and Richard Southee appointed as joint managing directors and also taking a stake in the firm.

Mr Meale said: “This is a pivotal moment for Grayton, and I would like to express my gratitude to Peter O’Sullivan and Richard Marshall for their dedication to the business and their ongoing support as they continue with us for the next few years before their retirement.

"For our staff, customers and suppliers, it is business as usual as we look ahead to meeting the growing demand for our services, which include design, survey, maintenance, remedial, and project work—all delivered to the highest standards.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Carl Meale, Grayton, Sameer Rizvi RD Capital Partners and Richard Southee, Grayton.

Sameer Rizvi, Founder & CEO of RD Capital Partners said: “Richard Marshall and Peter O’Sullivan have built an outstanding engineering firm while supporting the next generation of leadership in Carl Meale and Richard Southee.