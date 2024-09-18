Great British Pub Awards 2024: Leeds' Myrtle Tavern wins Best Pub Garden, Yorkshire's only winner
Myrtle Tavern, nestled in the heart of Meanwood, in Leeds, took home the award for Best Pub Garden, 2024 Great British Pub Award.
This made the pub, which is run by Stonegate Group, the only one in Yorkshire to be recognised at the awards, at the ceremony, at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, on Tuesday (Sept 17).
The head of field and technical division north Rachel Toner, for Diageo who sponsored the award, explained Myrtle Tavern was chosen as the winner for the transformation the business had gone through with their pub garden.
She said: “Transforming a once simple car park and field into a vibrant family friendly garden oasis, complete with a two tiered layout, panoramic views, wildlife attractions and even an enchanted forest.”
Myrtle Tavern’s pub garden is not your typical beer garden, along with places to sit, drink, chat and eat, it also has a children’s play area, a wildlife pond, and even hosts regular live events, including BBQs, outdoor screenings, and seasonal celebrations.
The owner of Myrtle Tavern, Scott Westlake, told The Yorkshire Post: “We were taken by surprise as to win a national award at the industry's biggest awards is a dream come true.
“The win felt amazing and is credit to our team and my dad Peter and uncle Mick who have spent hours and hours every week making the garden what it is now. A really family win.”
Although not in Yorkshire the Overall Great British Pub of the Year & Best Country Pub award went to The Tollemache Arms, Harrington, in Northamptonshire.
Other award winners included the Best Pub for Families, which went to Almondsbury Creative in Bristol, South Gloucester, known for its welcoming atmosphere for all ages.
Additionally, the Best Pub for Beer, sponsored by SIBA, was given to The Tamworth Tap in Tamworth, Staffordshire, recognised for its exceptional selection of brews.
